Muskegon Heights City Hall closed Wednesday afternoon due to lack of heat

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. — City Hall in Muskegon Heights closed its doors early on Wednesday because the heating system went on the fritz during a blast of arctic weather.

The city announced city hall will be closed starting at noon on January 22. The building is expected to reopen on Thursday, January 23 at 8:00 a.m.

The heat issue comes as West Michigan sees frigid temperatures that dove below zero overnight and are expected to stay in the single digits for all of Wednesday.

