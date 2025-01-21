Watch Now
WeatherWeather Articles

Actions

Arctic air holds grip through Wednesday

Temperatures will get a bit colder with wind chills remaining as cold as -25 through midday Wednesday, so a Cold Weather Advisory remains through Noon Wednesday
TDCOLDWEATHERADVISORY.png
FOX 17
TDCOLDWEATHERADVISORY.png
TDCOLDWEATHER2.png
TDSOUTHERNSNOW.png
TDSOUTHERNSNOW2.png
Posted

WEST MICHIGAN — The coldest air in several years will continue to hold its icy grip on West Michigan.

Even as the Winter Weather Advisories will expire with the lake effect snow showers diminishing, much of Michigan will remain under at Cold Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday. Actual air temperatures are likely to hold in the single figures through at least midday Wednesday, with wind chills likely to drop to -15 to -25, creating the potential for frost bite or hypothermia.

TDCOLDWEATHERADVISORY.png

Arctic air is gripping at least two-thirds of the country, creating dangerously cold conditions and hazardous travel all the way to the Gulf Coast.

TDCOLDWEATHER2.png

In addition to the extreme cold, snow is stretching from the Gulf Coast up through the Carolinas, with some areas in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama likely to receive as much as 3-6" of snow!

TDSOUTHERNSNOW2.png

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
A Path Forward

A Path Forward