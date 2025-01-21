Arctic air holds grip through Wednesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The coldest air in several years will continue to hold its icy grip on West Michigan.

Even as the Winter Weather Advisories will expire with the lake effect snow showers diminishing, much of Michigan will remain under at Cold Weather Advisory until Noon Wednesday. Actual air temperatures are likely to hold in the single figures through at least midday Wednesday, with wind chills likely to drop to -15 to -25, creating the potential for frost bite or hypothermia.

Arctic air is gripping at least two-thirds of the country, creating dangerously cold conditions and hazardous travel all the way to the Gulf Coast.

In addition to the extreme cold, snow is stretching from the Gulf Coast up through the Carolinas, with some areas in Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama likely to receive as much as 3-6" of snow!

