Muskegon family loses two sons to gun violence within three weeks

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Tim Dodge Sr. never thought his family would experience this type of pain.

“They loved their kids, they loved their brothers, sisters, they loved their cousins, they loved everybody,” said Tim.

The father of seven, who lives in Muskegon, explains within three weeks, two of his sons died in separate, unrelated incidents. Both of them were shot and killed.

“I’m hurt [and] I’m angry,” said Tim.

It all began in the early morning hours of November 12 in Grand Rapids with Tim’s third youngest, Ta’Rique Dodge, 25.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, James Goins gunned him down in front of a home on McReynolds Street near 11th Street on the city’s northwest side.

When Goins turned himself in the Friday after Thanksgiving, his attorney told FOX17 they plan to argue self defense. Court documents obtained allege Goins and Ta’Rique got into a fight shortly before the shooting.

Then this past Monday, around 5:15 p.m., Tim says the same thing happened to his middle child, TJ Dodge, 28. It happened a block away from Tim’s West Larch Avenue home. Muskegon investigators believe someone targeted TJ in the incident, which also injured a 36-year-old man.

“[I] just hope the police do what they [have] to do because we don’t see a lot of things getting solved around here,” said Latrice Dodge, Ta’Rique and TJ’s older sister. “I don’t feel nothing. It’s like a numbing feeling.”

Latrice describes her brothers as wonderful fathers who worked hard. She says TJ liked to ride motorcycles and grill while Ta’Rique always danced with a smile on his face.

“They both were sweet [and] real respectful,” said Latrice.

Latrice and Tim eventually want justice for both of them and urge West Michigan to act now before another family lives with this type of pain.

“The gun violence, it's not going to stop,” said Latrice. “They think a ‘life for a life’. It's going to continue if it doesn't stop now.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with funeral expenses and other costs. Click here to donate.

The Muskegon Police Department asks anyone with information about TJ’s death, to call (231)724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231)722-7463.

The suspect in Ta’Rique’s case will make his next court appearance on December 20th.