28-year-old Muskegon man dies after being shot

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A 28-year-old Muskegon man has died after being shot on Monday.

According to the Muskegon Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 100 block of West Larch Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. When officers arrived, they found the 28-year-old man, who later died at the scene.

A second victim was also found and taken to Trinity Hospital. He is a 36-year-old Muskegon man, and is being treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

At this time, police do not believe that the shooting was a random incident.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231-724-6750. Tips can also be sent to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

