Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsGrand Rapids

Actions

Loved ones identify man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

tarique dodge.png
Family of Ta'Rique
tarique dodge.png
Posted at 11:31 PM, Nov 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-12 23:31:48-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Loved ones have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Grand Rapids as 25-year-old Ta'Rique Dodge.

The mother of Dodge's children describes him as a hardworking man, who loved his family and children.

Grand Rapids Police believe Dodge was shot on Grand Rapids' northwest side in the 1000 block of McReynolds Street.

According to police, Dodge arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning. He died from his injuries.

Loved ones describe Dodge as selfless, and a great dad, saying, "All he did was work and take care of his kids."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book