Loved ones identify man shot and killed in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Loved ones have identified the victim of a weekend shooting in Grand Rapids as 25-year-old Ta'Rique Dodge.

The mother of Dodge's children describes him as a hardworking man, who loved his family and children.

Grand Rapids Police believe Dodge was shot on Grand Rapids' northwest side in the 1000 block of McReynolds Street.

According to police, Dodge arrived at a local hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds early on Sunday morning. He died from his injuries.

Loved ones describe Dodge as selfless, and a great dad, saying, "All he did was work and take care of his kids."

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube