Muskegon arson suspect to undergo competency exam

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The woman charged with intentionally setting an occupied home on fire in Muskegon will undergo mental competency testing.

Kristina Edwards was ordered to be evaluated on Monday by a Muskegon County judge. The 44-year-old is charged with second degree arson and first degree breaking and entering in connection to the fire on November 14.

Edwards is accused of setting fire to a home on Mcilwraith Street near East Laketon Avenue with multiple people still inside. Everyone inside was able to escape without injury.

A witness who spoke to FOX 17 said Edwards remained near the house for a long time and admitted to starting the fire.

Edwards and the homeowner were in a dispute, according to investigators.

If convicted, the 44-year-old could spend up to 40 years in prison.

Results from the competency exam are not expected until February 2025.

Anyone with additional information on the fire is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can be anonymously submitted through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

