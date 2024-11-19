Muskegon arson suspect charged

MUSKEGON, Mich — The woman accused of setting fire to a home last Thursday is officially facing charges, according to the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office.

Kristina Edwards (44) faces 2 charges: one of 2nd degree arson— a possible penalty of up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $20K in fines (or 3-times the value of the destroyed property; whichever is greater)— the other for 1st degree breaking & entering/home invasion; another up-to 20-year possible prison sentence and/or up to $5K in fines.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Monday, November 25 at 1:30 p.m. Pending the result of that meeting, she is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Muskegon’s District Court a week later on the morning of December 2.

Edwards was arrested after witnesses told police she had admitted to starting the fire after a fight with the homeowner.

No one was hurt, but the home was lost to the flames while a neighboring house was damaged

