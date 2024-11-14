Woman arrested for setting fire to Muskegon home with people inside

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A fire in Muskegon Thursday morning was intentionally set with people still inside, according to investigators. Now one woman is under arrest.

The fire started around 5:20 a.m. on Mc Ilwraith Street near East Laketon Avenue. Firefighters found the home fully involved in fire. Crews were able to knock the flames out, but the house was heavily damaged.

At least one other home was damaged by the fire.

Thankfully everyone inside the house escaped without any injuries.

Investigators from the Muskegon Police Department and Muskegon Fire Department determined the fire was intentionally set. Officers took a 45-year-old woman into custody in connection to the fire.

The reason the woman allegedly set the fire stemmed out of a dispute between the homeowner and the suspect, according to police.

It is not immediately clear what charges the woman could face.

Anyone with additional information on the fire is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can be anonymously submitted through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

