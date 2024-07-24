Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

MSP: Assault suspect barricades in Dalton Township

MSP Dalton Township assault suspect barricade
WXMI/Daren Bower
Michigan State Police on the scene of a barricaded suspect who allegedly assaulted a family member on the morning of June 24, 2024.
MSP Dalton Township assault suspect barricade
MSP Logo 121519
Posted at 12:40 PM, Jul 24, 2024

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An assault suspect has holed up in a rural part of Muskegon County after investigators say they attacked a family member Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police tells FOX 17 troopers are in the area of Riverwood Drive near the intersection of East River Road and Dalson Road in Dalton Township. A suspect in an assault is believed to be barricaded in the area.

Neighbors in the area tell FOX 17 that a number of troopers have poured in to respond.

State police say the assault happened just after 7 a.m. this morning.

FOX 17 is working to learn more about the situation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book