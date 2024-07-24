MSP: Assault suspect barricades in Dalton Township

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An assault suspect has holed up in a rural part of Muskegon County after investigators say they attacked a family member Wednesday morning.

Michigan State Police tells FOX 17 troopers are in the area of Riverwood Drive near the intersection of East River Road and Dalson Road in Dalton Township. A suspect in an assault is believed to be barricaded in the area.

Neighbors in the area tell FOX 17 that a number of troopers have poured in to respond.

State police say the assault happened just after 7 a.m. this morning.

Grand Rapids post troopers are currently on scene of a barricaded suspect who allegedly assaulted a family member at 7:10 AM this morning. There is a large police presence in the 3000 block of S. Riverwood Drive in Dalton Twp.

This is an on-going investigation and updates will… pic.twitter.com/dF9prpeqNk — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) July 24, 2024

FOX 17 is working to learn more about the situation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube