Mother faces upgraded charges in crash that killed 6-year-old daughter

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother is now facing more serious charges in connection with an October crash in Muskegon County that claimed the life of her six-year-old daughter.

Online court records show Sandra Saldana was arraigned Thursday on second-degree murder and operating with a high BAC causing death with a prior conviction. The Muskegon County Prosecutor told FOX 17 the new charges carry higher penalties.

Saldana was initially charged with operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death, but those charges have been dismissed.

The crash happened October 21 around 3:40 p.m. in Dalton Township. Investigators previously said Saldana rear-ended another vehicle while traveling south on Holton Road near Michillinda Road. The impact sent her vehicle into the path of a northbound vehicle.

The impact threw her 6-year-old daughter from the car. The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office previously said alcohol was believed to be a factor in the crash.

At last check, Saldana is being held at the Muskegon County Jail on a $250,000 bond. She is scheduled to appear in court again in January.

