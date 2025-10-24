Prosecutor: Mom charged with driving drunk in crash that killed her 6-year-old

DALTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A mother faces charges of drunk driving connected to a crash in Muskegon County that claimed the life of her six-year-old daughter.

Sandra Saldana was arraigned Tuesday on counts of operating under the influence causing death and reckless driving causing death. Investigators say she had been drinking before getting behind the wheel on October 21.

Around 3:40 p.m. she rear-ended another vehicle while headed south on Holton Road near Michillinda Road. The impact sent Saldana's vehicle into the path of a northbound vehicle. The impact threw her 6-year-old daughter from the car.

The little girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 6-year-old was a kindergarten student at Fremont Public Schools. The superintendent told FOX 17 the district is supporting staff, students, and parents during this time of grief.

Muskegon Superintendent speaks after 6-year-old killed in Muskegon County crash Olivia Yatooma

Saldana is being held in the Muskegon County Jail on a quarter million dollar bond. She is set to next appear in court in November.

