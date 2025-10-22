Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
6-year-old killed after being thrown from car in Muskegon County crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office responded to a crash on Holton Rd near E Michillinda Rd in Dalton Township around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday, according to a release.

Deputies say a vehicle was driving south on Holton Rd when it rear-ended another vehicle headed in the same direction.

On impact, both vehicles were sent into northbound traffic, where a northbound vehicle then struck the offender's vehicle.

A six-year-old child passenger was thrown from the car and died at the scene.

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

The release adds that the Sheriff's Office was assisted by Dalton Fire Department, Michigan Conservation Officers, Trinity EMS, and the Muskegon County Road Commission.

The investigation is still ongoing.

