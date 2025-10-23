'There is nothing as heartbreaking': Superintendent speaks after 6-year-old killed in Muskegon County crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A crash in Muskegon County on Holton Rd near E Michillinda Rd killed a six-year-old Tuesday, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office.

Brad Reyburn, the superintendent of Fremont Public Schools where the girl was in Kindergarten, sent a letter notifying the parents of the loss.

Reyburn shared more with me, saying, "There is nothing as heartbreaking as losing a student, especially one so young. Our thoughts and prayers go out to our beloved student’s family, friends, classmates and teachers. As we navigate this tragedy as a district, our focus will be on the wellbeing of our students and staff. Grief counselors will be on campus over the next few days and we will be providing additional mental health services on an ongoing basis. We are committed to providing as much support as possible to everyone affected by this tragedy. As our school community grieves, we ask everyone in the community to respect the privacy of the family, especially on public channels such as social media."

The Muskegon County Sheriff's Office says alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.

