Michigan football remembers Muskegon's 'Meechie' at Fiesta Bowl

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A former Muskegon High School football player and longtime University of Michigan fan is being remembered at the Fiesta Bowl.

The Wolverines wore "45 Meechie" on the back of their helmets and on their warmups as they took on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs.

Demetrius Walker "Meechie" passed away in early December following his battle with osteosarcoma.

Meechie was a fan favorite of the Big Red Nation as one of their key defensive players.

Meechie started having leg pain in November of 2020. His coach urged him to get the issue looked at further and that’s when doctors noticed Meechie had cancer.

The former football star went through chemotherapy, but in 2021 doctors needed to remove his left leg.

Coach Jim Harbaugh noticed Meechie and his story and invited him out to a practice, where the Wolverines ran a play allowing Meechie to score a touchdown.

