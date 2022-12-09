Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player

Demetrius Walker
Muskegon Big Red Football
Demetrius Walker
Posted at 3:06 PM, Dec 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-09 15:10:22-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes.

Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page.

“Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are forever in our hearts and we will always be MEECHIE STRONG.”

Dametrius had been battling cancer for a number of years.

The University of Michigan paid tribute to Damterius in a tweet Friday:

RELATED: Harbaugh talks Meechie's impact

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered