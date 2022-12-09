Muskegon Big Reds mourn loss of football player

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon community is mourning the loss of one of its former athletes.

Muskegon High School alum Dametrius Walker has passed away, according to the Big Reds' Facebook page.

“Your fight has and will be the heartbeat of teams to come,” the program writes. “You are forever in our hearts and we will always be MEECHIE STRONG.”

Dametrius had been battling cancer for a number of years.

The University of Michigan paid tribute to Damterius in a tweet Friday:

Our friend. Our brother. Our teammate. We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of Dametrius Walker. Meechie was an inspiration to every member of our program and the Michigan family as a whole. He will be missed by so many. pic.twitter.com/jFXEMPFgbp — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) December 9, 2022

