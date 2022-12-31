Watch Now
UPDATES: Michigan vs. TCU CFB semi final game

The Wolverines are looking for a trip to the national champoniship
Big Ten Championship Football
AP
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards warms up before the start of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game between Michigan and Purdue, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2022, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)
Posted at 4:21 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 17:04:44-05

GLENDALE, AR — Michigan football is taking on TCU in the fiesta bowl. Check back in this article for scoring updates throughout the game.

Second quarter:
42 yard field goal by Jake Moody. TCU leads 14-3.
13:35 Ron Moore intercepted pass from Max Duggan.
12:50 Fumble on the goal line recovered by TCU for a touchback. TCU leads 14-3.

First quarter:
10:39 TCU stops the wolverines on 4th and goal. Turnover on downs.
9:22 JJ McCarthy's pass is intercepted by Bud Clark. Touchdown Horned Frogs. 7-0 TCU leads.
2:27 Max Duggan one yard rushing touchdown. 14-0 TCU leads.

