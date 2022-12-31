UPDATES: Michigan vs. TCU CFB semi final game

GLENDALE, AR — Michigan football is taking on TCU in the fiesta bowl. Check back in this article for scoring updates throughout the game.

Second quarter:

42 yard field goal by Jake Moody. TCU leads 14-3.

13:35 Ron Moore intercepted pass from Max Duggan.

12:50 Fumble on the goal line recovered by TCU for a touchback. TCU leads 14-3.

First quarter:

10:39 TCU stops the wolverines on 4th and goal. Turnover on downs.

9:22 JJ McCarthy's pass is intercepted by Bud Clark. Touchdown Horned Frogs. 7-0 TCU leads.

2:27 Max Duggan one yard rushing touchdown. 14-0 TCU leads.