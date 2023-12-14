'Meant the world to me': Family, friends look back on life of 20-year-old Muskegon man shot and killed

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Friends and family of Dominic Sugin told FOX 17 he's the 20-year-old Muskegon man police said was shot and killed in the 1500 block of Hoyt Street Wednesday morning.

"My heart feels like it's literally ripped out, like, I feel empty," said Mackennzie Sugin, Dominic's older sister. "He meant the world to me.”

Just this week, Mackennzie had her world ripped away. Now, all she's left with are memories— ones that still make her smile through the grief.

“He was just that, you know, like, annoying little brother, but I loved him so much," she said. "I would do anything for him."

Mackennzie is still searching for answers about what happened to her brother, who had just turned 20 years old on December 1.

"He was waiting for his friend to come outside. It was like 11-something in the morning," she said.

Theresa Sugin, Dominic's grandmother, added, "20 minutes later, it happened. Someone's coming to my door saying, 'Your grandson's been shot in the neck.' I couldn't believe it.”

Dominic was a star football player at Muskegon High School, earning All-State honors his junior and senior years, along with the nickname "Dominic the Dominator."

“That's what they used to call him for football," Mackennzie said.

Apparently, football was not his only talent.

"He wasn't the hood type, really," said Dominic's friend and former teammate, Myles Walton. "You put him on that football field, he gonna do what he do. You put them on a basketball court, you're gonna be, like, 'Dang, you can shoot, Dom? We ain't know!'"

Mackennzie said, "He was a comedian. He was funny, he stayed with jokes. He just always used to say, 'On my daddy! On my daddy! On my daddy!' That's all he used to say.”

Just more than 24 hours later and little is known about the incident.

Mackennzie thinks Dominic might've gotten mixed up with the wrong crowd after graduating in 2022.

“Some of the people he hung around might have not been a good enough, positive— didn't have his best interest, wasn't a positive influence," she said.

Dominic lived with his grandmother, Theresa. That's where all his friends and family gathered on Thursday.

Theresa said Dominic always had dreams of becoming an athletic director one day.

Now, instead of watching him reach that goal, all they can do is desperately demand change.

“This stuff has got to stop," Theresa said through the tears. "These kids have got to stop this stuff. I want justice done for my grandson.”

Mackennzie said, "I just don't feel like he's at peace right now. You know, just because of the way that he was done. He's mad, you know, he's hurt...when the dark comes to the light, then we'll feel some type of relief. None of us will be okay, but we'll feel some type of relief."

Muskegon Police wouldn't offer any updates on Thursday to not compromise the investigation. As soon as FOX 17 learns anything else, those details will be passed along.

