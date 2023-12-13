Police investigating after man fatally shot in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has died after being shot in Muskegon Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hoyt Street, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a 20-year-old man from Muskegon was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

MPD expresses its sympathies to loved ones affected by the shooting.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with MPD by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube