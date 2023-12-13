Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Police investigating after man fatally shot in Muskegon

Muskegon police
file photo
Muskegon police
Posted at 4:56 PM, Dec 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-13 16:56:18-05

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man has died after being shot in Muskegon Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened in the 1500 block of Hoyt Street, according to the Muskegon Police Department (MPD).

We’re told a 20-year-old man from Muskegon was found with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Police do not believe the shooting was a random act of violence.

MPD expresses its sympathies to loved ones affected by the shooting.

Those with knowledge related to the incident are urged to connect with MPD by calling 231-724-6750. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
IYGACAB 480X360.png

Give A Book