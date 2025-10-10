Man who admitted to releasing noxious gas cloud in Meijer sentenced to 50 years in prison

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The man who admitted to mixing pool chemicals and then releasing a cloud of noxious gas inside a West Michigan Meijer will spend up to five decades in prison.

Alexae Johnson was sentenced on Thursday for his actions on September 25, 2024 inside the Meijer supercenter in Fruitport Township. The 39-year-old put multiple pool treatment chemicals in a bottle, then opened it to release the fumes into the store.

He also damaged or stole items before running out of the store.

Four people went to the hospital for treatment, but no one suffered any injuries, according to police.

Police later arrested Johnson in an unrelated case. He was named a suspect while still in the Muskegon County Jail.

This past August Johnson pleaded guilty to charges of placing an offensive substance with intent to alarm plus retail fraud as a 4th time habitual offender.

His sentence will be for a minimum of five years, with a maximum of 50.

