Suspect charged for noxious gas incident at Fruitport Township Meijer

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect has been charged for allegedly deploying noxious gas at a Fruitport Township Meijer and stealing merchandise in September.

The incident happened Sept. 25, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD).

We’re told a small bottle filled with suspected pool chemicals was discovered afterward in the home goods area.

Four people checked into a hospital and were discharged shortly thereafter.

In an update released Wednesday, FTPD says 38-year-old Alexae Kamron Johnson was charged with planting an explosive device to alarm others in addition to first-degree retail fraud. He was already in custody at the Muskegon County Jail for unrelated charges.

