Police seeking man behind noxious gas incident in Fruitport Meijer

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police are asking for your help to find the man who caused noxious gases to spread through a local Meijer while he walked out with stolen items.

Wednesday afternoon police officers and firefighters responded to the Meijer on Harvey Street in Fruitport Township for an unknown gas inside the store. The first crews on scene spotted a small cloud of gas in the center of the store that smelled heavily of chlorine.

Investigators found a small bottle in the home goods area filled with chemicals likely used in swimming pools. The fire department and Muskegon County Hazardous Materials Response Team removed the bottle.

Four people took themselves to the hospital for treatment. All of them were released shortly later.

The Fruitport Township Police Department is now asking for your help to find a person of interest connected to this situation. Surveillance footage shows the man near the area where the bottle was found, then later taking items from the shelves that he never paid for.

He drove off in a black Dodge Grand Caravan.

Fruitport Township Police Department A black Dodge Grand Caravan believed to be involved in a noxious gas incident at the Meijer in Fruitport Township.

Anyone with information on this person of interest is asked to contact Fruitport police at (231) 865-8477. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463. Investigators are especially asking for any witnesses or people with video of the incident to come forward.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube