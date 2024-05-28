Man shot and killed by MSP trooper identified

OTTO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The man shot and killed by a Michigan State Police Trooper after threatening to kill everybody with a fake bomb has been identified.

Investigators say Jonathan Jurecki is the 44-year-old man who died Saturday following an hours-long standoff in southern Oceana County.

Troopers first responded to reports of a man behaving erratically at a house on Skeels Road. Jurecki then left the home and was found near Skeels Road and Nichols Road.

The 44-year-old took off into a wooded area when he spotted troopers. He returned carrying what initially appeared to be a "wired device." That was when MSP said he threatened to kill people.

Backup and a bomb squad were called in, and nearby residents were evacuated.

After several hours of negotiations, state police says "a perceived threat" prompted an Emergency Support Team member to fire a shot at the Jurecki, killing him.

The device was later to determined to be a hoax device.

The investigation has been turned over to Michigan State Police's 5th District Investigative Team.

