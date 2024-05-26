MSP Bomb Squad and troopers respond to stand-off in Muskegon

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on scene in Muskegon handling a stand-off situation.

Troopers are negotiating with a person near Nichols and Fruitvale Roads who is claiming to have a bomb strapped to their body.

Officials can't confirm whether this is true, but say they observed wires on their person.

Troopers from the Hart and Grand Rapids posts are on scene of an individual on the side of the roadway stating to have a bomb strapped to them. Troopers have observed an unknown device with wires attached to it on the person. Troopers are being assisted by the MSP Bomb Squad and… pic.twitter.com/7HNB4GnIpU — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) May 26, 2024

Troopers on scene are being assisted by the MSP Bomb Squad, as well as the MSP Emergency Support Team.

The Sixth District says they'll be keeping residents appraised of any new information as it comes in.

This is an on-going investigation. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for the latest information.