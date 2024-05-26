Watch Now
MSP Bomb Squad and troopers respond to stand-off in Muskegon

Troopers from Hart and Grand Rapids are on scene
Posted at 9:04 PM, May 25, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-25 21:16:17-04

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Michigan State Police are on scene in Muskegon handling a stand-off situation.

Troopers are negotiating with a person near Nichols and Fruitvale Roads who is claiming to have a bomb strapped to their body.

Officials can't confirm whether this is true, but say they observed wires on their person.

Troopers on scene are being assisted by the MSP Bomb Squad, as well as the MSP Emergency Support Team.

The Sixth District says they'll be keeping residents appraised of any new information as it comes in.

This is an on-going investigation. Stay alert with FOX 17 News for the latest information.

