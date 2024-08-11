Last 'Wings Over Muskegon' for a while celebrated

NORTON SHORES, Mich — Day three of Wings Over Muskegon wrapped up on Sunday.

It's the last time the event will be held for a while. The event won't be on next year for 2025 because of construction at the Muskegon Airport.

“We’re sad to see it’s supposedly going next year,” attendee Tim Linck said.

Wings Over Muskegon featured an air show from planes throughout history and skywriting.

“Absolutely beautiful day to take all that in,” attendee Andy Klein said.

2024 was the second year the event was back in action, after a storied history with West Michigan.

“It was actually decades that the event had not happened,” President & CEO of the Michigan Flight Museum Kevin Walsh said.

The Michigan Flight Museum was able to bring the show back to the Lakeshore, and the rest is history. It was a beautiful day.

They hope to bring the event back in 2026.

