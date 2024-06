MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — The White Lake Fire Authority asked everyone in Whitehall and Fruitland Township not to travel Tuesday morning.

Thousands are without power in the area after the first round of storms ripped down the lakeshore.

Whitehall Police advise people to stay home, but if they have to travel do not drive around barricades or tape. Crews are clearing what they can.

If you have an emergency, call 911.