Storm Prediction Center places West Michigan under severe weather threat for Tuesday

WEST MICHIGAN — The Storm Prediction Center has placed West Michigan under a severe weather outlook for Tuesday, June 25. A system will pass through West Michigan on Tuesday, bringing scattered showers and thunderstorms. This outlook suggests that wind gusts over 60 mph and hail greater than one inch in diameter will be possible. This outlook map is subject to change, so please stay alert with FOX 17 News.

The region along and south of I-96 falls under a SLIGHT RISK for severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. This is a level two out of five on the Storm Prediction Center severe outlook scale.

The remainder of the region falls under a MARGINAL RISK for severe thunderstorms, which is a level one out of five. That includes the east side of Michigan and Northern Michigan.

The National Weather Service in Grand Rapids released the following statement on Sunday:

The primary concerns for severe weather on Tuesday are damaging wind gusts and hail. An isolated tornado is not expected at this time.

