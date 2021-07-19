Holton Township fire chief seriously injured in motorcycle crash

MUSKEGON — Police say Brian Hawk, the Holton Township fire chief was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

It happened around 12:38 p.m. at the intersection of Riley Thompson Road at Holton Road.

According to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office , Hawk was thrown from his motorcycle when an SUV attempted to make a left hand turn at the intersection.

Police say Hawk was thrown 40-60 feet and was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

Deputies do not believe drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.