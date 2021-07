HOLTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Holton Township Fire Chief Bryan Hawk has died, according to the Muskegon County Sheriff's Office via Facebook.

The news comes days after Chief Hawk sustained serious injuries in a motorcycle crash on Sunday.

READ MORE: Holton Township fire chief seriously injured in motorcycle crash

Many commented on the Facebook post sending thoughts and prayers to members of the late chief's family and expressions of gratitude toward his service.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube