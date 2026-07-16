MUSKEGON, Mich. — With no lifeguards on duty at Pere Marquette beach, a volunteer with Watch Us Go Boating Muskegon is urging lakeshore neighbors to look out for one another, and brush up on the basics of staying safe in and around the water.

WATCH: 'Help watch each other': How to stay safe at Pere Marquette beach with no lifeguards

'Help watch each other': How to stay safe at Pere Marquette beach with no lifeguards

Lora Swenson volunteers with Watch Us Go Boating Muskegon, an organization that introduces families and kids to the lakeshore through free kayak lessons and hands-on water education in West Michigan.

"This is our natural resource here," Swenson said. "How can so many people live here, and not take advantage of it?"

With temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and 90s this summer, Swenson is also sharing straightforward tips to keep beachgoers safe in the heat.

"Bring shade. You know, bring an umbrella," Swenson said. "Having a hat, long sleeves. If you're not drinking enough water, you can get dizzy. You can get disoriented, and that can lead to other problems."

Swenson said the advice applies whether you're on the water or in it.

"So, whether you're going on the water, in a boat, or you're going in the water swimming, protect yourself from that extreme heat," Swenson said.

Pere Marquette beach does not have lifeguards on duty, making community awareness even more important.

"Even strong swimmers, strong swimmers drown all the time," Swenson said.

Swenson said she wants to see more neighbors take an active role in looking out for one another.

"All of us who are on the beach watching the swimmers, or out swimming, need to help watch each other," Swenson said.

Additionally, 35 people have drowned in the great lakes so far this year according to the non profit, The Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project. 16 of those deaths happened on Lake Michigan with five on this side of the big lake.

Two people died in Port Sheldon Township on the same day last month, one of them a Grand Rapids man FOX 17 featured after he died trying to rescue his friend.

Muskegon Family grieves death of man who drowned saving friend in Lake Michigan Olivia Yatooma

South Haven brought back lifeguards for 2026 — FOX 17 has covered rescues already this year.

Kalamazoo South Haven lifeguards save mayor's husband in first major rescue since return Julie Dunmire

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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