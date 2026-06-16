'He didn't think twice': Dad speaks out after son drowns saving friend in Lake Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Father of 26-year-old Jalen Shaffer, who drowned in Lake Michigan over the weekend, says his son died the way he lived, serving others.

Jalen and three others jumped in the south pier near the Pigeon Lake Channel in Port Sheldon Township, attempting to save their friend.

"They couldn't find him, and but then they saw a body. It was my son, it was my son Jalen, and that was the body that they found," Joel said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says a group of friends were gathered near the south pier when 24-year-old Philip Lochirco of Illinois began struggling in the water after jumping from the pier. Several people jumped in to help, but during the rescue attempt, Jalen also went under.

Both men were brought to shore but did not survive despite life-saving efforts.

Joel says Jalen had a servant heart, and that it was fitting he died trying to save a life.

"He was a person that, that loved people, but he loved people because of his relationship with Jesus," Joel said.

Jalen worked at Bridge Street Ministries, where executive director Ryan Waalkes said he gave the best years of his life to investing in young people.

"I think it's amazing that you can say a 26 year old left a legacy, and Jalen truly is leaving a legacy," Waalkes said. "Jalen was the kind of person that embodied the love of Jesus. He is the kind of person that when you saw Jalen, you knew more of what God was like."

Waalkes described Jalen as humble, loving, and kind — someone who loved his family, loved the Lord, and loved the kids he worked with.

"Jalen was a pillar. He was a pillar in our ministry. He was a pillar in his family. He was a pillar in the neighborhood, in the community," Waalkes said.

Waalkes says Jalen was steadfast and his faith was unshakeable.

"A loss like this is not something that you get over, it's something you carry with you for the rest of your life. And we will carry the memories of Jalen for the rest of our lives, and those are good memories," Waalkes said.

Jalen's brother-in-law, Kyler, says the loss has taught him to live his life loving like Jalen.

"He died at 26 years old, but he lived a life that people will talk about for ages," Kyler said. "I look forward to seeing him again someday when we meet again in heaven, but for now I get to live the rest of my life honoring him and ultimately living for our Lord and Savior Jesus, just like he did."

Even in the midst of unthinkable loss, Joel says hope remains.

"God has been good through all these years, not going to stop trusting him now," Joel said. "I miss him. I want to be with him. I know I will be with him one day, and I have that hope in Jesus."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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