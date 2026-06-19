SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Just three weeks into the job, South Haven's new lifeguards are credited with saving a life.

South Haven police say on June 9, a swimmer came in from the water and collapsed in front of the lifeguard stand on South Haven's South Beach.

"They made the decision that they needed to administer CPR," Chief Lifeguard David Figueredo said.

"They set up an AED, and administered a shock," Figueredo said.

The lifeguards were honored with a Life Saving Award from the city's police department following the rescue.

At a city meeting, Mayor Annie Brown revealed a personal connection to the emergency.

"I want to thank everyone who was involved Thursday, in saving the life of my husband, Jeff Filbrandt," Brown said.

Brown also shared what her husband said to the lifeguard just before he collapsed.

"I think my husband's last words to the lifeguard before he collapsed, was 'I think you're going to have a slow morning,'" Brown said.

Watch: South Haven lifeguards save mayor's husband in first major rescue since returning to beach

South Haven lifeguards save mayor's husband in first major rescue since returning to beach

Brown said in the meeting that emergency medical providers told her that she should buy lottery tickets, because the actions taken by lifeguards likely saved her husband's life.

Figueredo said the speed and severity of the situation put his team's training to work.

"Three weeks in seeing a very serious scenario like that really put them to the test," Figueredo said.

Neighbors along the lakeshore say the rescue reinforces why the lifeguards' return matters.

"Oh my gosh, I'm so glad they're here. Every summer that we come, it's devastating to see all of the accidents and the drownings that occur. And many of them, just so preventable," South Haven neighbor Angela Im said.

While this emergency was not a drowning, Figueredo said his team was prepared for whatever came their way.

"They were ready for it," Figueredo said.

South Haven's lifeguards returned to the beach this season for the first time in more than 20 years. I first reported on their return during Memorial Day weekend.

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