Owner of Norton Shores rescue to stand trial for animal cruelty case

NORTON SHORES, Mich. — The owner of a Norton Shores animal rescue will stand trial after 78 dogs were seized from “deplorable” living conditions in late January.

Police seized the dogs from Cober’s Canine Rescue on Jan. 30. The executive director of Harbor Humane described the 600-square-foot building as “hell on earth.”

The owner of the rescue, Lisa Cober, was subsequently charged with 25 counts of animal cruelty.

Cober was bound over to circuit court after waiving her preliminary exam Tuesday, court records show.

A trial date has not been set.

