FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A father is demanding accountability after his 17-year-old daughter was struck by a car during a post-prom party shooting at a Fruitport VFW post where alcohol was present, despite the venue holding no liquor license.

WATCH: Fruitport VFW says any alcohol at post-prom shooting was brought by renters, post has no liquor license

Fruitport VFW says any alcohol at post-prom shooting was brought by renters, post has no liquor license

According to Fruitport police, six people were hurt during the after party on May 9th, four by gunshot and two by car. One of those injured by car was 17-year-old Jordyn Williams.

Jordyn's father, Andre Williams, has been speaking out during the early stages of his daughter's recovery, calling for whoever rented the VFW post that night to be held responsible.

Muskegon Father speaks after teen run over at post-prom party shooting Olivia Yatooma

VFW Quartermaster George Kotkowicz said nothing was communicated to the club manager indicating the post would be used for a prom after party. According to Kotkowicz, the renter listed "family gathering" as the purpose on the rental contract.

Muskegon VFW Hall says post-prom party was called 'family gathering' by renter Olivia Yatooma

Kotkowicz also said the party went past the post's curfew.

The post has never applied for or maintained a liquor license and does not keep, store, or serve alcohol of any kind, according to Kotkowicz. Andre, however, says alcohol was present at the event.

In a statement, Kotkowicz says, in part:

There was nothing stated to the club manager by the renter that the post was going to be rented for any kind of prom after party.



VFW Post 3734 opened it's current location at 5201 Airline Rd in April 1988 and has never had a bar, never applied for or maintained a liquor license, does not keep, store or serve alcohol of any kind. We are one of the few "Dry Posts" in our region. If there is or was any alcohol at the post at any time, it is was brought in by the renters. All State of Michigan laws pertaining to alcohol remain in effect during the period of the rental.



Our post has been serving the community and providing an affordable Gathering space since 1988. We have had over 1,000 rentals and have had three "Bad Rentals" in 38 years. All three "Bad Rentals" have occurred in the last 18 to 24 months, where the renters used the post for a purpose other than what was stated on the contract, violated curfew, or left the post in unacceptable condition.



We have a good working relationship with local law enforcement. Law enforcement and the fire department are permitted to enter the premises at any given time to provide assistance or enforce local ordinances, codes or laws including terminating the rental at their discretion, and evicting the occupants from the premises.

The identity of the renter has not been made public, so they could not be reached for comment.

As of Wednesday, Fruitport Police Deputy Chief Gregory Poulson said there are no current updates and the investigation remains ongoing.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube