Fruitport Twp. stabbing suspect ordered to undergo competency evaluation

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A scheduled preliminary examination for the man suspected of stabbing the president of Anderson Express has been adjourned ahead of an ordered competency examination.

The stabbing happened Dec. 17 during a company meeting, according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD). The suspect, 32-year-old Nathan Mahoney, was arrested shortly after in Ravenna.

At the time, a spokesperson for Anderson Express told FOX 17 the president "has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery."

Mahoney was charged the next morning with assault with murderous intent and fleeing and eluding.

Sam Landstra

On Monday, 60th District Court told FOX 17 Mahoney was scheduled for a preliminary hearing this Thursday, until an order was filed for Mahoney to undergo a competency examination. The order prompted the court hearing to be adjourned.

