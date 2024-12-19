Employee charged for allegedly stabbing president of Muskegon County manufacturer

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Suspected of stabbing the president of the company where he was employed, Nathan Mahoney was arraigned on Wednesday morning, charged with assault with intent to murder and fleeing and eluding a police officer.

According to court documents, the 32-year-old man from Walker allegedly walked into a conference room during a morning meeting at Anderson Express on Tuesday and stabbed the company president with a "red-handled" knife.

Mahoney then drove away from the Fruitport Township-based manufacturing facility and was arrested by Muskegon County deputies less than an hour later in a Ravenna backyard, court documents say.

Due to injuries sustained in the stabbing, the president of Anderson Express went into surgery that day. Per a company spokesperson, he "has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery."

"This is certainly by no means a case of 'whodunit,''' Matt Roberts, a trial attorney for the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office, said on Wednesday, referencing the multiple witnesses who saw the workplace incident.

Mahoney was hired to work at Anderson Express earlier this month, employed in an "accounting role," Roberts told FOX 17.

During his arraignment in Muskegon County's 60th District Court, Mahoney's bail was set at $500,000 cash surety for the charge of assault with intent to murder. In a separate case from the same suspected stabbing, the charge of fleeing and eluding came with a $1,000 cash surety bond.

Per court documents, Mahoney has refused to talk to police.

"We're not speculating on any motive in this case," Roberts said. "But despite whatever redresses you might have against any individual, you cannot act violently against that person under any circumstances."

In a statement released to FOX 17, Mary Ann Sabo, a spokesperson for Anderson Express, said:

“We remain in shock over the incident that happened at our plant yesterday.



"Our first thought is with our president, who has a good prognosis for a full and speedy recovery. We are also focused on supporting our employees as they process this senseless assault.



"We appreciate the swift actions of local law enforcement and will continue to cooperate with their investigation, which is ongoing at this time.”

Mahoney is set to return to court on Dec. 26 for a probable cause conference.

