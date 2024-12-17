Stabbing at Fruitport Township business leaves company president hurt

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The president of a Fruitport Township business is seriously hurt after being stabbed by an employee Tuesday morning.

The incident happened before 9:30 a.m. at Anderson Express Inc., according to the Fruitport Township Police Department (FTPD).

We’re told a 32-year-old Walker man attacked the company’s president with a knife in the middle of a staff meeting. The suspect took off in his car and was arrested 15 minutes later.

Police say the victim required surgery. They received serious injuries in the attack but is currently stable.

A motive for the stabbing is still being investigated.

Those with knowledge related to the stabbing are encouraged to connect with police by calling 231-865-8477. Tips may be submitted anonymously to Silent Observer at 231-722-7463.

