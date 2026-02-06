Fruitport Township trustee charged with violating safe storage law after grandson's shooting death

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A Fruitport Township trustee was charged with violating Michigan safe storage gun law after a shooting inside his home killed his 14-year-old grandson.

Greg Hulka was arraigned Friday on one count of failing to properly store a firearm resulting in the death of a minor.

On January 24, Hulka had his grandson Rylen Yager over along with at least one other child. A gun owned by Hulka was allegedly left out where the children could get a hold of it. The unidentified juvenile was holding the firearm when it went off, shooting Yager, according to Michigan State Police.

Originally, the Fruitport Township Police Department responded to the scene, but the investigation was turned over to state police because of Hulka's position as a trustee.

Days after the shooting, the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office told FOX 17 Muskegon Reporter Olivia Yatooma charges were possible against the gun owner and the juvenile who had the gun. Now Hulka has been charged.

In court on Friday, Hulka's attorney said he loves his grandsons and wants to reduce the stress on the family.

"A tragic, tragic accident,and I would describe my client as being as distraught as anybody I've ever represented," the attorney told the judge.

Hulka waived his right to any future hearings in district court. His case was bound over to Muskegon County Circuit Court.

He was released on a personal recognizance bond.

If convicted, Hulka could be ordered to spend up to 15 years in prison and pay $10,000 in fines.

FRUITPORT EDUCATORS REMEMBER TEEN

Rylen Yager was a student at Fruitport Middle School. Superintendent Jason Kennedy described him as a light in the district.

"Rylen is known for his infectious smile, his positive energy, his kind and compassionate, caring attitude towards others," Kennedy said. "It's a heavy burden that I feel on my shoulders to ensure that our school and our community is able to honor and celebrate the life of Rylen."

Fruitport schools provided support to students and staff with an emotional support and crisis response teams being made available.

