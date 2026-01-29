FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office expects to consider criminal charges following the shooting death of 14-year-old Rylen Yager, a Fruitport student who was killed Saturday evening.

WATCH: Prosecutor considering charges against gun owner, minor in student's shooting death

Prosecutor considering charges against gun owner, minor in student's shooting death

Chief Trial Attorney Matt Roberts said the prosecutor's office will review potential charges under Michigan's safe storage laws for the gun owner, as well as possible charges against the minor who possessed the weapon when it discharged.

"The gun was in the hands of a minor at the time it was discharged and tragically, obviously, killed the victim in this case," Roberts said.

Officers responded to Romedius Street around 7:20 p.m. Saturday, where they found Yager with a gunshot wound to the chest.

According to Michigan State Police, minors had gained access to a gun, and one was in possession of it when Yager was shot.

"I do anticipate that we will be asked to review whether or not any charges under the safe storage laws can be brought here for the homeowner, the responsible parties for these weapons, as well as looking at whether any charges can be brought against the individual who had possession of the gun at the time it was discharged," Roberts said.

The timeline for issuing charges will depend on whether any additional investigation is needed once prosecutors receive the investigation results.

"At the end of the day, we have an obligation to the people of the state of Michigan and to the community to make sure that guns are being owned and stored and or used or possessed in a responsible manner," Roberts said. "And that will be the key part of the analysis here as to whether or not that took place in this case."

Roberts adds, "It's just an unimaginable tragedy, and our hearts really go out to the family of the victim here."

Michigan State Police is handling the ongoing investigation.

According to Roberts, charging decisions will most likely be made next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube