Fruitport Community Schools remembers 14-year-old Rylen Yager after tragic loss

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Fruitport Community Schools has identified 14-year-old Rylen Yager as the teen found dead in Fruitport Township on Saturday, the second student in the district to have died in the last three months.

"Losing a loved one is difficult. Losing a loved one whose time has been cut short is even more difficult," said Superintendent Jason Kennedy.

Described as having a heart of gold, Kennedy says Rylen was a light to many and will be forever missed.

"Rylen is known for his infectious smile, his positive energy, his kind and compassionate, caring attitude towards others," Kennedy said.

Officers found Rylen dead when they arrived to Romedius Street after reports of a gunshot wound to the chest around 7:20 p.m. Saturday.

According to Michigan State Police, investigators determined that minors got access to a gun, and one had it when Rylen was shot.

"It's a tough thing to deal with the loss of a student, and we, here in Fruitport, certainly have dealt with our fair share of student losses over the years," Kennedy said.

Another recent loss was 11-year-old Mialah Leak, who died on her 11th birthday in November. Her adoptive mother has been criminally charged with manslaughter.

"It's a heavy burden that I feel on my shoulders to ensure that our school and our community is able to honor and celebrate the life of Rylen and those who have passed before him," Kennedy said.

Kennedy says his top priority in the coming days is the mental health and well-being of his students and staff.

"We will have members of our emotional support team and district crisis team available throughout the week and the upcoming days, weeks, and months ahead," Kennedy said.

The district has worked with the Muskegon Area ISD, which Kennedy says has a helpful critical incident stress management system in place within the county.

"With a simple text message to leaders at the ISD, we had staff from the ISD in addition to our own staff here ready to support students and our own staff," Kennedy said.

Hackley Community Care has also provided additional resources to support students, staff, and families.

"I am so proud of our team, who has worked hard to put processes and protocols in place to support students, staff, and families within our community in tough times like this," Kennedy said.

With a district of about 2,600 students, Kennedy says he will continue to lead the school, honoring the lives lost.

"They all have a special place in the back of my mind, in every decision I make to ensure that kids are always put first in all that I do," Kennedy said.

Police have shared that there are affiliations between the Yager family and Fruitport Township, so the investigation has been transferred to Michigan State Police and is still ongoing.

