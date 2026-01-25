Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
MSP investigating shooting death of 14-year-old Fruitport boy

Fruitport Township Police Department 06182023
FOX 17
Fruitport Township Police are investigating Sunday's shootings.
FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fruitport Twp. Police say Michigan State Police (MSP) are now investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers shared they got the call to shooting on Romedius St. around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the boy dead.

The police department shared there are affiliations between the victim's family and Fruitport Twp., so the investigation has been transferred to MSP.

They did not provide any information about a suspect or any arrests.

Editor's note: Originally, the victim was identified as being 12-years-old. Michigan State Police later updated that information, sharing he was a 14-year-old. This story has been updated to reflect that information.

