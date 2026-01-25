MSP investigating shooting death of 14-year-old Fruitport boy

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Fruitport Twp. Police say Michigan State Police (MSP) are now investigating the death of a 14-year-old boy.

Officers shared they got the call to shooting on Romedius St. around 7:20 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found the boy dead.

The police department shared there are affiliations between the victim's family and Fruitport Twp., so the investigation has been transferred to MSP.

January 24 at 7:20 p.m. officers with the Fruitport Township Police Department were dispatched to a shooting in the 2900 block of Romedius Street.

Upon arrival, officers located a 14-year-old male victim from Fruitport who was deceased at the scene.

Due to affiliations between… pic.twitter.com/3fRxwz6VA7 — MSP Sixth District (@mspwestmi) January 25, 2026

They did not provide any information about a suspect or any arrests.

Editor's note: Originally, the victim was identified as being 12-years-old. Michigan State Police later updated that information, sharing he was a 14-year-old. This story has been updated to reflect that information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube