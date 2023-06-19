Fruitport schools offering mental health resources after student's shooting death

FRUITPORT, Mich. — An investigation is underway in Fruitport Township after police say a man shot three members of his family, then himself on Father's Day.

The suspect and one of his daughters died.

Police tell FOX 17 the man and his wife had been going through a divorce.

On Sunday, neighbors described the subdivision where the shooting happened as quiet. On Monday, it returned to the same calmness, looking like any other neighborhood.

The shooting happened on Odawa Trail in Fruitport Township.

The superintendent at Fruitport Community Schools says more than a dozen families in their district live around where a student was shot and killed, which is why they say they're doing everything possible to support the community through this loss.

An Edgewood Elementary Schooler is among the victims.

“There are many individuals that have been impacted. And specifically, when you’re talking about the loss of a student — and a young student at that — it tends to rock a close-knit community like Fruitport,” Jason Kennedy, superintendent for Fruitport Community Schools, said.

Even though the district's classrooms are packed up for summer break, Kennedy says they're ready to support anyone in the community in need. Anyone in need of resources can call the central office at (231) 865-4100.

“When I learned of the passing of a student yesterday, we immediately began working with the Muskegon Intermediate Area School District, Health West of Muskegon County, and our own emotional support team to provide support for those in our community who need it,” Kennedy said.

Mental health support is needed after a father shot three people before turning the gun on himself.

Investigators say the suspect shot and killed his own 10-year-old daughter, also injuring his 7-year-old and his mother-in-law.

Both the 7-year-old and mother-in-law are reportedly in stable condition at the hospital.

The mother of the children was not home when the shooting happened. FOX 17 is told by police the mother and father were recently going through divorce proceedings.

“We suspect that there are far-reaching impacts beyond those who are just immediately involved in this situation," Kennedy said.

The school district says the wide-ranging impact this loss will have on the community is why the need to respond with resources is so urgently necessary.

“Unfortunately we’ve dealt with the loss of another student this year. It’s helped us really put together strong processes for dealing with and grieving the loss of children. From that vantage point, we’ve been well prepared in regards to resources,” Kennedy said.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence's 24-hour help line at 800-848-5991.

For those who seeking mental health help or are considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

