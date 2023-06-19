Police: Father who shot family, himself in Fruitport Twp. was going through divorce

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say a father was going through a divorce when he shot his children and mother-in-law over the weekend before shooting and killing himself.

The deadly murder-suicide happened around 11 a.m. on Father’s Day on Odawa Trail in Fruitport Township.

Fruitport Township Deputy Police Chief Greg Poulson says the 54-year-old man shot his two daughters and mother-in-law before shooting himself.

The father and his 10-year-old daughter were pronounced dead at the scene.

The mother-in-law and 7-year-old were bleeding profusely when officers arrived at the scene. The two were taken to Helen DeVos Hospital where they were listed as being in stable condition.

According to Poulson, the father was going through a divorce at the time of the shooting.

The mother of the children was not home at the time.

Fruitport Community Schools released a letter Monday in response to the deadly shooting.

Police have not yet released the names of the victims or the suspect.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, call Resilience: Advocates for Ending Violence's 24-hour help line at 800-848-5991.

For those who seeking mental health help or are considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255 or visit suicidepreventionlifeline.org

