'It breaks my heart that the children were involved': Neighbor reacts to Father's Day shooting in Fruitport

FRUITPORT TWP., Mich. — Tragedy struck a Fruitport Township neighborhood on Father's Day when two were killed and two others were injured in a shooting.

Shona Meeks, her three sons and fiance planned to spend Father's Day making breakfast and staining their deck. But then, the unexpected happened in their neighborhood Sunday morning.

“This is not a neighborhood that this kind of stuff would ever happen in," Meeks said. "It's very clean and brand new and it's a very nice neighborhood."

Fruitport Police were called to a home in the 2500 block of Odawa Trail around 11:00 a.m., after hearing reports of shots fired.

Greg Poulson, Deputy Chief of the Fruitport Fire Department, says two people left the home bleeding profusely. When officers arrived and entered the home, they found two people dead and two others who had suffered from gunshot wounds.

A 54-year-old man, who is believed to be the suspect, and a 10 year old girl were found dead at the scene.

A 60-year-old woman and 7-year-old girl were also injured. At last check, both are in stable condition at Helen DeVos Hospital.

Deputy Chief Poulson also says there were quite a few people living inside of the home, with some living in the upstairs area and others residing in the basement.

Police say the shooting is believed to have stemmed from a domestic dispute. Neighbors are in disbelief that something like this could happen in their neighborhood.

Meeks said she didn’t know the family personally, but they seemed like any other normal family.

"So my, my neighbor had actually talked to hi a couple times. Their dogs had gotten loose and gotten to my yard a couple of times. But other than that, like, they just seemed like a pretty normal family, just working," she said.

To have such a tragedy happen on Father's Day, however, means the date reserved for celebration has now changed a Fruitport family forever.

“It breaks my heart that the children were involved in all things and I don't really have any words, it's just heartbreaking,” said Meeks.

Fruitport Police tell us they hadn’t received any previous complaints from the home, and there is no danger to the public at this time.

