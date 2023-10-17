Former Union High School football coach to stand trial for OWI

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A former Union High School (UHS) football coach accused of driving while intoxicated will stand trial.

Don Fellows was arrested Sept. 9 in North Muskegon after police say he drove into a sign in front of the North Muskegon Police Department and hit a pedestrian while trying to get away.

Fellows was suspended from the school shortly after.

Last week, Grand Rapids Public Schools announced Fellows will not return to coaching after finishing an internal investigation.

Fellows was bound over to district court Tuesday on charges for failing to stop after a crash, failing to stop after a crash resulting in injury, and operating while intoxicated, court records say.

