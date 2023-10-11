GRPS: Football coach arrested for OWI will not return to Union High School

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A high school football coach who was suspended following an OWI arrest last month will not return to school.

Don Fellows, a former coach at Union High School (UHS), was arrested in North Muskegon on Sept. 9 after police say he hit a sign outside the North Muskegon Police Department.

Fellows then reportedly hit a witness as he tried to flee. Prosecutors say he was charged with failing to stop after a crash, failing to stop after causing injury, and operating while intoxicated.

Grand Rapids Public Schools (GRPS) announced Wednesday that it has finished its internal investigation and decided Fellows will no longer coach the UHS football team.

We’re told Scott Van Essen will assume the role as the school’s new head coach.

GRPS sent this letter to families:

