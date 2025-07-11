Coast Guard: Pontoon hit breakwall in Muskegon, motored on to Grand Haven

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The captain of a pontoon boat rammed a breakwall before motoring off into Lake Michigan on Thursday night.

The U.S. Coast Guard was called to the Muskegon River channel on Lake Michigan just before 11 p.m. on June 10 for a report of a pontoon that hit the south inner breakwall. Three people were on the boat at the time, per the Coast Guard.

By the time the service members arrived, the pontoon had gotten underway.

Investigators were able to determine the boat continued into Lake Michigan, turning south towards Grand Haven.

As of Friday morning, no one has reported a missing boat or persons.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube