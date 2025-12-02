UPDATE: Muskegon Police identify 73-year-old man found shot and killed

MUSKEGON, Mich. — The City of Muskegon Police Dept. has identified the man shot and killed on Monday.

They say the victim is 73-year-old Tomas Lee Stewart Sr.

Investigators say the Muskegon Dept. of Public Safety was called to a home on Jiroch Street around 9:30 a.m. on Dec. 1 on a report of a man shot. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not share any updated information about a suspect. Detectives did previously say they were treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750 or Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

