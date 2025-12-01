Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Muskegon home

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was found shot to death inside a home in Muskegon's McLaughlin neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Jiroch Street between Irwin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on December 1 for a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

The 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

