Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
4  WX Alerts 1  Closing/Delay
NewsLocal NewsLakeshoreMuskegon

Actions

Homicide investigation underway after man found shot in Muskegon home

Muskegon Department of Public Safety police unit file photo
file photo
Muskegon Department of Public Safety police unit file photo
Posted

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A man was found shot to death inside a home in Muskegon's McLaughlin neighborhood on Monday morning.

Officers responded to a home on Jiroch Street between Irwin Avenue and Grand Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on December 1 for a man with a gunshot wound, according to the Muskegon Police Department.

The 72-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives are treating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Muskegon Police Department at (231) 724-6750. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Silent Observer at (231) 722-7463.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Neighborhood News Local Promo Units

CONTACT YOUR REPORTER