Metro-Detroiter encourages other skilled workers to seek out West Michigan for employement

HOLLAND, Mich. — Up to 1,000 new jobs could be up for grabs if an expansion is granted for an LG manufacturing facility in the southern portion of Holland.

That's good news to skilled trade workers like Dave Foraker.

Foraker moved to Holland three years ago and works as a pipe-fitter for Kraft-Heinz.

“It’s nice. I don’t have to worry about anything. I’m not living week by week anymore. It’s perfect,” Foraker said.

Which is why he says he's in favor of increasing job opportunities for people like him. The prosperity he found in west Michigan was unlike what he was seeing in the Detroit area, previously working in the auto industry.

“We were working 32 hours a week, and I couldn’t survive,” Foraker said.

Dave's situation isn't entirely unique. Recent census data says West Michigan is the fastest growing area in our state, seeing a growth of more than 6 percent.

Bridge Magazine reports Ottawa County specifically is seeing nearly double that growth.

For Foraker, he says if anyone is struggling like he once was, they're hiring at Heinz. He says it's the best decision he's ever made.

“You know, it’s a big step to move, but it’s worth it,” Foraker said.