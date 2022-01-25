GRCC looking to hire custodians, maintenance workers at job fair

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Community College is planning to hold a job fair for job seekers wishing to work at the school’s Facilities Department.

The job fair is scheduled to take place Thursday, Feb. 3 from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at the Wisner-Bottrall Applied Technology Center, room 214.

The school says there are openings for maintenance, groundskeeping and custodial work.

“Our custodial positions are a perfect opportunity for people to start a good and essential career, and take advantage of the college’s tuition benefit to gain in-demand skills to advance at GRCC or elsewhere,” says Human Resources Director Cathy Kubiak. “We have outstanding benefits, and it’s rewarding to be part of a team that helps our college transform lives.”

GRCC says Patrick Baldridge began working as a custodian at the school in 2000 and has since become the associate director of operations.

“I absolutely love my job,” says Baldridge. “I work with good people, and the things I am able to do can help people and make them happy.”

We’re told full-time custodians start at $16.89 per hour with benefits that include health insurance, vision, dental, paid time off, retirement plans and tuition benefits.

Participants are asked to bring hard or digital copies of their resumes that include a name, email address and five references (with at least two references from a former supervisor).

GRCC asks attendees to RSVP by dialing 616-234-3972.

